USDA increases emergency SNAP benefits for 25 million Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) acted Friday to provide $1 billion per month in additional food assistance to almost 25 million people in very low-income households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to USDA officials.

Officials said households that hadn’t received at least $95 per month in increased benefits through emergency allotments during the pandemic, because they were already at or close to receiving the current maximum benefit, will now be eligible to receive additional benefits starting this month.

“Benefit levels will remain unchanged for households that have been receiving increased payments of at least $95 per month,” the USDA wrote in a news release.

Officials said states may need a few weeks to update their systems and get the additional benefits to participants.

“The emergency SNAP increases authorized by Congress last year were not being distributed in a fair way, and the poorest households – who have the least ability to absorb the economic shocks brought by COVID – received little to no emergency benefit increases,” agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack said.

Vilsack said as part of President Biden’s commitment to deliver economic relief and ensure every family can afford to put food on the table, Friday’s actions will provide “much-needed support for those who need it most.”

