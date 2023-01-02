VP Harris calls for passing George Floyd Justice in Policing Act at Tyre Nichols funeral | Full remarks

The vice president was not scheduled to speak, but she took a few moments to take the podium and give a few remarks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People from around the nation and the country have their eyes on Memphis on Wednesday for the remembrances of Tyre Nichols, whose police beating death has sparked a national outcry and renewed calls for foundational changes in American policing practices.

Figures and leaders including Rev. Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris are among those in attendance to remember the 29-year-old father, beloved son and brother, skateboarder, photographer and so much more.

The vice president was not scheduled to speak, but she took a few moments after the introduction of services by Rev. Sharpton to take the podium and give a few remarks.

Vice President Harris used the moment to call for the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which was introduced to Congress in 2021 after the nationwide racial and social justice protests of the previous year.

The legislation was passed in the House but ultimately could not get through in the Senate. After the widespread anger following the release of videos of Nichols' death, voices such as Harris and attorney Ben Crump - who is representing Nichols' family - are calling for its passage.

The legislation, if passed, would ban no-knock warrants in certain cases, as well as police tactics that have faced scrutiny such as chokeholds. It would also do away with qualified immunity, a provision that protects many officers from civil legal actions. The bill would additionally lay out provisions for several training and investment programs for community policing around the country.

Here are the full remarks of Vice President Harris as she advocated for the bill on Wednesday:

Kamala Harris full remarks at Tyre Nichols funeral

Good afternoon, Church.

Reverend Sharpton, I want to thank you for all you do, for there are so many families here who have been personally touched by your leadership and your strength and your fellowship.

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Turner - thank you for welcoming us. Keisha Lance Bottoms Mitch Landrieu, we are here on behalf of the people of our country and our president, Joe Biden.

And we are here to celebrate the life of Tyre Nichols.

Mrs. Wells, Mr. Wells – you have been extraordinary in terms of your strength, your courage, and your grace, and we mourn with you and the people of our country mourn with you

And I'm just going to be very brief – mothers around the world, when their babies are born, pray to God when they hold that child, that that body and that life will be safe for the rest of his life.

Yet we have a mother and a father who mourn the life of a young man who should be here today. They have a grandson who now does not have a father. His brothers and sister will lose the love of growing old with their baby brother. And when we look at this situation, this is a family that lost their son and their brother through an act of violence at the hands and the feet of people who had been charged with keeping them safe.

And when I think about the courage and the strength of hits family, I think that it demands that we speak truth. And with this I will say: This violent act was not in pursuit of public safety, it was not in the interest of keeping the public safe. Because one must ask - was it not in the interest of keeping the public safe that Tyre Nichols would be with us here today?

Was he not also entitled to the right to be safe?

So when we talk about public safety, let us understand what it means in Its truest form. Tyre Nichols should’ve been safe.

So I'll just close by saying this: I was, as a United States senator, a co-author of the original Georgia Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and as vice president of the United States we demand that Congress pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act - Joe Biden will sign it!

And we should not delay and we will not be denied. It is non-negotiable.

And with that I'll just - pastor if you don’t mind - one of my favorite verses in scripture is Luke Chapter 1 Verse 79, which tells us God will help us, to shine a light upon those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet in the way of peace.