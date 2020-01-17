GRAHAM, N.C. — North Carolina Congressman Ted Budd visited the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

The sheriff’s office said Representative Budd and Sheriff Johnson met for approximately twenty minutes discussing issues affecting Alamance County.

According to the office, after redistricting, the 13th Congressional District now includes Alamance County, and the Congressman is touring the newly configured district to meet constituents, community leaders and elected officials.

Budd is currently serving his second term as a U.S. House of Representative member, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2016, and recently filed for re-election.

North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District now includes Davidson, Davie, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Person and Caswell counties and portions of Chatham and Lee counties.

