GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro is playing host to the 2019 North Carolina Drone Summit and Flight Expo through Tuesday. The summit is organized by the N.C. Department of Transportation working with partners including Crown Consulting, Inc.

The summit website says this year has had many firsts in drone technology for NC.

"We launched the nation’s first, regular, for-revenue drones delivery flights of any kind transporting blood samples across WakeMed Health and Hospitals’ Raleigh, N.C campus. During and after Hurricane Florence, we revolutionized the ways drones can be used to inform decision makers during emergencies and help keep the traveling public safe," the website says.

Keynote speakers include leadership from the Federal Aviation Administration, NASA, DJI, AUVSI, and the North Carolina National Guard.

Panel talks address topic involving drones and airports, law enforcement, transportation, disaster response, and more.

WFMY's Red Bird 2 Makes Appearance At Gateway Drone Rodeo & RC Expo!

Drones have helped triad law enforcement keep the community safe. In June, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office found a missing girl with the help of drones.

Please check back for updates.

Drone Delivery of Patient's Medical Samples Takeoff In NC As Part of Pioneering Program