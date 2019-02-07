CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A rescue operation is underway in Ballantyne after a home was destroyed in a massive explosion Tuesday afternoon. Officials are still working to determine what caused the explosion. The Charlotte Fire Department is currently on the scene of a rescue operation at the 4-alarm house fire.

According to officials, the fire is on James Jack Lane near Ballantyne Country club, near the Publix. Several neighbors in the area felt an explosion at around the same time as the house fire.

James Brierton, who is near the scene, spoke with NBC Charlotte about the conditions in the area.

Brierton said more fire crews showed up after he first arrived, including a crew that brought cases of water out for the firefighters.

There are about 84 firefighters working on the scene, in addition to a Medic mass casualty bus, Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas.

Meteorologist Iisha Scott said it felt like 96 degrees outside for a good part of Tuesday afternoon. Photos from the Charlotte Fire Department show multiple firefighters trying their best to keep cool while on the scene.

Neighbors have been offering crews bottles of water.

Matt Westover, a battalion chief with Charlotte Fire, said if hydration becomes an issue for the firefighters, they have the means to combat -- including rehab sources on the scene providing water, and shady locations in the area.

The challenge is making sure the firefighters stay healthy as they continue to work.

"The work is going to continue to go on for some time," Westover said.

Charlotte Fire said seven firefighters were treated on scene with IV's, then returned to duty. One firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for non-emergency dehydration.

Charlotte Fire tweeted just before 7 p.m. Tuesday that community members had donated food and water to help keep the firefighters well nourished and hydrated while the search continues.

Officials have not yet said what caused the explosion.

There is an active rescue going on.

