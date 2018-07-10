RANDLEMAN, NC (WFMY) - A 23-year-old man was hit and killed by a car on I-73 in Randleman Saturday morning after walking away from a crash.

A Honda Pilot and Kia Soul sideswiped at 5:12 a.m. near the Randleman Regional Reservoir Lake Bridge. Marqys Antonyo Chambers, the passenger in the Pilot, was hit in the left lane of I-73 south by a 2018 Nissan driven by Ramme Deshon Taylor of Newport News, Va. Chambers, of Candor, NC, died there according to Highway Patrol.

No charges have been made and it's not known why Chambers was in the road, according to Highway Patrol.

