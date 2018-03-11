ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A second parent reported finding straight pins in candy collected from a Rowan County neighborhood on Halloween. Now, the sheriff is asking parents and anyone who trick-or-treated in the Grace Ridge neighborhood to bring their candy to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the most recent report, a mother saw a post on Facebook about a Snickers candy bar containing a pin that a child had bitten into on Halloween night. In that case, a 12-year-old boy went to the doctor after a pin punctured the roof of his mouth. Howard “Junior” Peacock claims his son got the candy trick-or-treating in the Grace Ridge neighborhood in southern Rowan.

The mother told deputies that after seeing the post, she checked her child’s candy and found the pin in a Snickers bar.

The mother told WBTV on Friday that she checked the candy in each bag belonging to her four children. All had gone trick or treating in the Grace Ridge community on Wednesday.

“I got down to the last few pieces and cut up the Snickers and found it,” the woman said.

"We’re going to ask the public if they received candy in that area, especially Snickers bars because that’s what has happened with the first two cases, and the only two we’ve received, if they’ll turn that into us or call us where we can respond to their homes, we will get that to the hospital for x-rays to help further the investigation.”

If you trick-or-treated in the Grace Ridge community, you’re asked to call Detective Sgt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8711.

