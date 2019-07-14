CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a skydiving accident in Chester County on Sunday, July 14, officials confirmed.

The incident happened at Skydive Carolina at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester.

A 34-year-old woman from Charlotte was pronounced deceased at 2:53 p.m. Sunday, according to the Chester coroner.

Officials responded to a call for a "hard landing," and the cause of her death was blunt force trauma.

Her name won't be released until Monday, but officials say her family has been notified.

Skydive Carolina says the person was a “highly experienced skydiver” with more than 800 previous skydives. Officials say the parachute deployed without incident.

Officials say the skydiver was injured during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver.

Skydive Carolina released a statement saying, “The Skydive Carolina community is in shock and mourns the loss of a fellow jumper who was a positive light to all.”

