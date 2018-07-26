CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is sounding the alarm about a popular dog walking app after her scheduled walker never showed, recorded a fake walk, then cashed out.

The woman said she just happened to be home when her 12-year-old dog Muschu was scheduled to be picked up for a walk. Suddenly, the Wag app pinged that the walk had begun.

But Muschu wasn’t on the walk. She was still at home with her owner, who asked to remain anonymous.

“Once I realized she was faking this walk, I just let it happen because I wanted to see how this would end,” she said.

It ended 20 minutes later, with a fake report card saying Muschu had urinated twice and took a grand walk around uptown.

“The GPS thing, the live tracking it seems like it’s a good idea, but you could obviously get around it because that’s what she did,” Muschu’s owner said. “They do offer like pet sitting and stuff as well which is also nerve-wracking.”

The woman thinks the walker just strolled or drove around the building to cash out for the walk, without ever really doing it. She reported the fake walk to Wag, and the company refunded her money.

“I’m still not really sure that that’s adequate because I highly doubt this is the first time it happened,” she said. “I just caught her. I don’t think she should be walking other people‘s pets.”

After NBC Charlotte reached out to Wag, they told us they suspended the walker while they investigate the incident. We are not revealing her name since she has not been charged with a crime.

“Hopefully, something will be done because these people also have access to like your apartment,” Muschu’s owner said. “She really just stole money is what it boils down to. And I expect the people they hire are caring for the animals.”

© 2018 WFMY