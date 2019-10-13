RODANTHE, N.C. — NCDOT reopened NC-12 late Saturday night, officials said.

In a tweet, NCDOT said drivers should still drive with extreme caution because there is still sand and water in the road between Basnight Bridge and Hatteras Village.

Crews worked quickly since Friday to clear NC-12 north of Rodanthe before high tide hit the road.

The roadway was closed on Friday due to a dune breach and high tide overwash.

Coastal flooding and storm surge hit parts of the Outer Banks and Rodanthe due to a weather system out in the Atlantic Ocean.

