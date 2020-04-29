Let’s be honest, working from home can be a pain in the neck and back for that matter. Sitting in bar chairs or sitting on the couch is not the best for your body. If you’ve been feeling like you’re in a pinch, because of a pinch, you’re not alone.

"Anyone who works on a computer on a regular basis usually complains about neck pain looking forward reaching with their neck fatigue he start slouching so it starts to really tighten up the muscles," Jessica Hightower, a physical therapist at Cone Health Outpatient Orthopedic Rehabilitation at Greensboro, said.

She says a few simple changes can really make a difference.

"The first thing I would say is get up and move. That’s the easiest thing to do is to get lost in your work and sit for 2 to 3 hours without ever getting out of your seat."

Try setting some alarms on your phone, one for every hour, to remind you to get up.

"The next thing would be to check your ergonomics," Hightower said. "Sit with a chair with a back you can lean on make sure your computer is at eye level so you’re not reaching and make your font bigger if you’re having a hard time seeing so you don’t have to reach forward."

Hightower even gave us a few stretches to ease the pain.

HAMSTRING STRETCH:

"[That's the}] back of your thigh big muscle groups that attaches and pulls from your lower back."

Find a chair and take a seat on the edge Send one leg straight out and long with you toes up toward the ceiling Lean forward with a straight spine

FRONT OF YOUR LEG AND HIP STRETCH

Hold onto the back of the chair for balance Take a big step forward with one food Bring your other foot flat behind you with your toes pointed forward Lunge forward

POSTURE STRETCH