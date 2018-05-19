A couple has been arrested after a 5-year-old girl's body was found inside of a storage unit in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

On May 15, Sacramento officers responded to a report of a dead body found in a storage facility in the 1800 block of Glenrose Avenue.

During the investigation, detectives found out the owners of property inside the unit belonged to Tyler and Averyauna Anderson, both Nevada residents. Sacramento police then began a joint investigation with the Reno Police Department.

On May 16, Sacramento police arrested Tyler Anderson, father of the 5-year-old, on manslaughter charges and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He's currently pending extradition to Reno.

Averyauna Anderson, who is not the child’s biological mother, was found in Reno and arrested for child neglect by Reno police.

The identity of the young girl will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after next of kin is notified and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

© 2018 KXTV