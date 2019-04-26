GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the top complaints we hear in Two Wants To Know is about people's apartments having mold and landlords not fixing it. Under the current law, landlords only have to fix excessive standing water or flooding problems from plumbing leaks that lead to mold. But we've seen time and time again that doesn't cover all the times mold grows.

House bill 1012 aims to help. It was introduced Thursday. And it's to protect you from all "fungal growth that may result in medical ailments as a result of prolonged exposure."

So if you have a problem, this is what you would have to do under the new bill:

Notify your landlord in writing.

If they don't fix it: contact the city or county.

They would do testing to see if it's hazzardious.

Then they would have the power to force repairs or demolish the building.

That also means you can get out of your lease if the landlord won't fix the problem.

But there's one big catch here: You must keep paying rent until the city or county says you're in the clear.

Again this bill was just introduced. And it's too early to even get polls on if it will likely pass. But we'll keep you updated.

Here's the list of all other things landlords must fix by law. According to the state Department of Justice: they must fix unsafe wiring, unsafe floors or steps, unsafe chimney's, lack of drinkable water, locks that don't work no outside doors, broken windows on ground level, heating issues, lack of a toilet or shower, and if your place has rats.