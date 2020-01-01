AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in regard to a similar story by KVUE's sister station KHOU.

It may seem like common sense, but shooting guns up into the air is very dangerous.

One East Austin woman nearly learned that the hard way. According to Austin police officer Bino Cadenas, a woman posted photos of a bullet that came through the roof of her home on China Rose Drive just after midnight Wednesday. The woman said the bullet nearly hit her on her head while she was sitting on her sofa.

"Please, please ... don't shoot up in the air! It's irresponsible, illegal and dangerous," Cadenas wrote in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

This wasn't the only illegal new year's celebration to cause destruction in Austin. Illegal fireworks use caused an apartment complex fire in the Mueller area that has displaced 16 people. The Austin Fire Department said the fire caused $450,000 worth of damage but, thankfully, no one was hurt.

WATCH: Illegal use of fireworks sets off Austin apartment complex fire

Celebratory gunfire led to a woman's death in Harris County just after midnight Wednesday. According to Harris County sheriff's deputies, 61-year-old Philippa Ashford was with her family lighting fireworks to celebrate the new year when she was hit by a stray bullet. She died at the scene.

RELATED: Texas woman dies after being hit by stray bullet from celebratory gunfire, deputies say

Elsewhere in Harris County, a man was shot in the wrist due to celebratory gunfire. Also just after midnight, the man and his roommate were outside ringing in the new year when he was struck. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

VERIFY: No gold star on your license? Here's what that means for Texans

Two hospitalized New Year's Day after Downtown Austin shooting

Meet Austin's first babies born in 2020

Austin ranked one of the rudest cities in America: Survey