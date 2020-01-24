NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News police officer died in the line of duty after a car dragged her down a street during a traffic stop Thursday.

Police it happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of 16th Street. Two officers stopped a car and approached the car. At some point, the driver stepped on the accelerator, and the car took off.

One officer, identified as 24-year-old Officer Katie Thyne, was caught in the driver's side door when the driver took off. She was dragged until the car crashed into a tree about a block away around 16th Street and Walnut Avenue.

Chief Steve Drew said she was pinned between the door and the tree. Officer Thyne died at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital from her injuries.

Police took the driver and a passenger into custody after the crash. The driver Vernon Green II was charged with Homicide, Possession of Marijuana, and Disregard/Elude Law Enforcement.

The passenger, 38-year-old Ivy Runnels, was charged with possession of Marijuana.

Green, Vernon Evander II (Right) 38-year-old from the 1300 block of 16th Street in Newport News and (Left) Runnels, Ivy Toinette 38-year-old from the 700 block of Halifax Avenue in Hampton

Newport News Police

In an emotional press conference on Friday, Chief Steve Drew said Officer Thyne, who has been with the Newport News Police Department since 2018, left behind her mother, a brother, a step-father, a partner, and a 2-year-old daughter.

Chief Drew is expected to meet with Thyne's family on Friday to make arrangements.

Watch the full press conference below:

“Officer Thyne, Katie, was a true hero. She will always be remembered for that," Chief Drew said.

Thyne was from New Hampshire before joining the Navy. She graduated from the police academy last year before joining the Newport News Police Department. She worked in the South Precinct. She was also part of the Navy Reserves.

The Navy Reserve Forces Command released the following statement about Thyne's death:

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and shipmates of Katherine Thyne. A logistics specialist in the United States Navy Reserve, she was assigned to Navy Operational Support Center Norfolk. As a Sailor who served her country in more ways than one, we are deeply saddened by her loss.”

Officer Katie Thyne of Newport News Police Department Officer Katie Thyne, Newport News Police Department Officer Katie Thyne with the Newport News Police Department, seen in July 2019. Thyne died in the line of duty on January 23, 2020. Chief Steve Drew of the Newport News Police Department seen with Officer Katie Thyne Officer Katie Thyne of the Newport News Police Department enjoys time with some of the children in the city. Officer Katie Thyne of the Newport News Police Department (seen on the right with her NNPD sweatshirt) at the Boys & Girls Club.

