ELON, N.C. — Nikki Haley, the former U.S.ambassador to the United Nations spoke to students at Elon University Friday afternoon.

Her visit is part of the university's Speaker Series and fall convocation.

She spoke to an auditorium full of students and their parents about her time working with President Donald Trump, and the values and freedoms that make America a great nation. She said, "The American principles of freedom and human dignity are the source of our national greatness. They are also our most powerful foreign policy tools."

After her opening remarks, Haley was part of a discussion with Doctor Aldonna Wos, former Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

