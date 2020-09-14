While the victim lived through the incident, authorities haven't released details on the severity of his injuries.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Norfolk Southern is warning the community to stay away from the tracks after a male victim was hit by a train near Chamblee on Sunday.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. on a track near the city. Norfolk Southern said a train of two engines and 91 cars struck the victim. The train had recently left Gainesville, Georgia on the way to Tipton, Indiana.

Norfolk Southern said there were no injuries to the crew or damage to the train. The organization said the victim survived but was injured. It's unclear how bad those injuries were, however, or the condition of the victim.

While the circumstances leading up to the man being on or near the tracks have not been released, the railroad company urged the public to stay away from these railways.

"It is extremely dangerous, and also trespassing, to walk on or within the right-of-way of railroad tracks," the statement said.