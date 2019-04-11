RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Aquariums will honor veterans and military service members on Nov. 11, 2019.

The three aquariums, located at Fort Fisher (Kure Beach), Pine Knoll Shores (Atlantic Beach) and Roanoke Island (Manteo), will offer free admission on Veterans Day to all veteran, active, reserve, or retired members of the U.S. military with a valid service identification or proof of service, as well as spouses and dependents.

“This is the aquariums’ way to say thank you to those who have given so much to our country while providing opportunity to learn more about the natural world and have fun together with friends and family,” said Maylon White, North Carolina Aquariums Division director.

In addition to the free day for veterans and military, patrons who donate a non-perishable food item on Martin Luther King Jr. Day will receive 50 percent off general aquarium admission. The donations will benefit local food banks and help the fight against hunger.

In the past, the aquariums have offered two free days for guests on Veterans Day in November and Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January. After careful consideration across the division, changes to the holiday offerings became necessary as, in recent years, visitation on those days ballooned creating safety concerns and unsatisfactory visitor experiences.

Click here to learn more about the North Carolina Aquariums.

