CASHIERS, N.C. — Emergency management officials in North Carolina say a search team member fell to his death while trying to help recover a body at the base of a waterfall.

Jackson County officials said 71-year-old Eldon Jamison was assisting in the search for 24-year-old hiker Chandler Manuel on Tuesday when he fell from a rope to the bottom of Whitewater Falls in Cashiers.

Officials said Jamison’s body was recovered Tuesday evening and Manuel’s body was found Wednesday afternoon.

The Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad said Jamison was a 40-year member of the crew.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has labeled Whitewater falls as “the highest waterfall east of the Rockies.

