AUGUSTA, Maine — State Police say Interstate 95 in Augusta has been shut down on the northbound side as police deal with a man sitting alone inside a car with a gun.

The incident is on the off ramp at Exit 113 in Augusta.

State and Augusta Police are on scene.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 112 (Civic Center Dr.). Drivers traveling north will have to use secondary roads to get back on the Interstate at Sidney.

Southbound Interstate traffic is not effected.

