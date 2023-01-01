Bea Engstler was born in 1916 and moved to Washington state from Iowa.

SEATTLE — What do you get someone for their 106th birthday? According to friends and family of Bea Engstler, “KFC and the casino!”

Bea was born in 1916 and came to Washington state from Iowa. Her son-in-law Steve Green says she traveled across the country with a friend during the first World War.

“She’s got some history alright," Green said. "She made it to Washington state before I-90 did!”

Bea, short for Bertha, is the last of nine siblings in her family and celebrated her special day with a few simple requests.

Aly Magdett with Northgate Plaza Senior Living said Bea made it clear she wanted KFC fried chicken for her party.

A staff member at the senior living community even put on the familiar Colonel Sanders costume and delivered the fried chicken to the birthday girl. He was pressed for the secret recipe but stayed in character and only smiled while guests enjoyed their chicken and mashed potatoes.

Bea says her secret to longevity is her daughter and son-in-law. “They keep me young!”

Her daughter Cyndi Green says three things to know about her mom is that, she’s German, she’s "very stubborn" and she loved to fly fish.

Bea was an avid skier until her 70’s and now she gets her thrills at the local casinos. She says she only plays the slots but her friends say bingo counts and she never misses bingo.