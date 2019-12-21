NORFOLK, Virginia — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy that took place on St. Pauls Boulevard Friday evening.

Officers say a deputy was working in an off duty capacity was in the 400 block of St. Pauls Blvd. near the McDonald's restaurant when he saw a man with a gun assaulting multiple people.

The deputy confronted the man and ended up firing his service weapon. The man left the area, but it's unknown if he was injured or not.

Police are still investigating and haven't released any other details at this time.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Man shot, killed near elementary school in Newport News

RELATED: Senior citizen arrested for stabbing, killing fellow senior in Norfolk

RELATED: US Marshals track down shooting suspect

RELATED: Locking up for the holidays? Police say 'think of your home as a burglar' would.