RODANTHE, N.C. — NCDOT said NC-12 north of Rodanthe is closed Friday morning.

The roadway is closed due to a dune breach and high tide overwash, according to a tweet.

Officials said the roadway will reopen "as soon as it's safe to do so."

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead said overwash due to high tides are expected to continue in the Outer Banks in the next few hours.

NC-12 is being impacted in multiple locations.

