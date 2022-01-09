As a lifelong Ohio State and Notre Dame fan, Lawrence McCauley will be at this weekend’s kickoff one day before his birthday.

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Everything you see on the World War II Army jacket of Lawrence McCauley, he’s earned.

The Army Good Conduct Medal. The European African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 5 Bronze Stars for Normandy. One Silver Campaign Star for successful completion of all five campaigns. The WWII Victory Medal. The French Leion d’honneur Medal.

All of them; he’s earned. And, this Sunday, McCauley will hit a milestone.

“I’ll be 100 [years old] on September the fourth,” he said.

All of his history pales in comparison to his story.

He grew up Catholic and went to St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster where he graduated in 1941. In December of that same year, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, McCauley joined the service.

To this day, he calls that one of his greatest accomplishments.

He remembers landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day. Then, towards the end of the war, he remembers being in Weimar, Germany, where he and another soldier overtook a train that had two SS troops standing guard.

“On the count of three,” he remembers saying to his fellow soldier. “He picked his off. I picked mine off. Go down and open all those doors on the side [of the train]…run that way and keep going until you come to an American,” he remembers saying to the people inside the train. “Americans will help you.”

He later learned that train, as part of a concentration camp, was filled with women and children who were being sent to their execution.

When he returned home he got married and had eight children. His family has now grown to 24 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

“He’s taught my wife and I and my family and my kids so much about how to live your life,” Lawrence’s son, Tom McCauley, said.

Tom says his father’s story has always been somewhat of a mystery since his service was never talked about growing up. When he got older he says he learned more and more. After the war, his dad lived in Columbus and would often see Woody Hayes on his daily walk.

Remember, though, Lawrence, who is of strong Catholic faith, has always loved the Irish of Notre Dame. Then, an announcement eight years ago.

“That’s in the year 2022,” Tom remembers his dad telling him. “I’m gonna be a hundred years old. I want to live to see that game.”

Hearing this, The Ohio State University gifted McCauley with four tickets. He says it doesn’t matter who wins.

“It wouldn’t make much difference, really,” he said. “I’m 50/50. I love the Buckeyes and I love South Bend.”

A lifelong dream to be fulfilled one day before turning 100. As for his fountain of youth he says it’s a clear conscience.

“I think…do not tell a lie,” he said.