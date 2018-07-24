Your favorite Italian food chain has something exciting to share with you... and it might be even better than their famous all-you-can-eat breadsticks.

The buy one, take one deal at Olive Garden is back, allowing customers to dine in and take a full meal home for as little as $12.99.

Olive Garden said the promotion started Monday and will go through Sept. 23. But if this resurrection says anything, that end date doesn't have to be final - we'll just have to wait and see.

The buy one, take one bargain for $12.99 includes fettuccine alfredo, cheese ravioli, spaghetti & meat sauce and five cheese ziti al forno. For a small upgrade, officials at Olive Garden said that customers can also choose from lasagna classico, chicken con broccoli and shrimp scampi in this extra-meal deal. The meals come with Olive Garden's signature bottomless soup or salad.

And don't forget about the breadsticks. Yum.

© Cincinnati.com