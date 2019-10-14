SALISBURY, N.C. — One person has died and three are possibly injured after an accident in Salisbury, NC on Sunday night.

Just before 5:45 p.m., officials responded to an accident involving four automobiles and a motorcycle. The accident happened in the 1800 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard, which is near Woodleaf Bowling Lanes.

The Salisbury Fire Department, Rowan Rescue, Rowan EMS, and Salisbury Police responded to the scene.

One man died at the scene, officials confirm. His name has not yet been released, as his family has not been notified.

Two adults and one child were transported to Rowan Regional Medical Center. Their conditions are still unknown at this time.

The roadway was closed in the area as investigators reconstructed the accident scene. SPD is being assisted by the China Grove Police Department.

