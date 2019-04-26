CONCORD, N.C. — One person has died due to a structure collapse in Concord, according to the Concord Fire Department.

In total, three adults were involved. Two were able to get out with help from firefighters, one was pronounced deceased. The two other victims had non-life-threatening injuries, Concord Fire said.

Concord Fire assisted the Allen Fire Department in the call. Officials say the building shifted about eight feet, then completely smashed down.

The structure collapse was on Zion Church Road.

The owners were trying to take an old building down and replace it with a new one when it collapsed. The family had recently moved into the home.

At one time, 30 firefighters were on scene working to get the victims out.

"It’s always a somber atmosphere especially because it came apparent at some point that it was a body recovery," said Ray Allen, the Concord Fire Chief. "You've] still got to do your job and try to get the body out, obviously you know there’s family waiting by."

Allen said it's always tough, as he knows a family has been disrupted.

