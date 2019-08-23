WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One of three people injured in a shooting Thursday in Winston-Salem has been identified. Winston-Salem Police say Eduardo Saligan,19, is one of the shooting victims.

The two other victims are juveniles so their identities will not be released, police said.

Eduardo Ozuna,18, has been identified as a suspect in the shooting. Ozuna was arrested and charged with three (3) counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. He has a $75,000 secured bond.

The shooting happened around 7:03 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of S. Main Street. All three teens were taken to the hospital by EMS in stable condition, one was taken into surgery.

Investigators say the boys live in the trailer park where the shooting happened. They were standing outside when the shots were fired.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

