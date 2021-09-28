One person in critical condition after shooting at Greensboro gas station

Police say it happened at the Great Stops on Summit Avenue Tuesday morning. No suspect details available.

Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at a gas station Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at the Great Stops gas station located at 1100 Summit Avenue at 12:59 a.m.

Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is considered to be in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.



The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.