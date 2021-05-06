x
One person hurt in overnight shooting in Greensboro: police

Greensboro police say officers found a victim shot in the 1700 Block of Walker Avenue at 3:52 a.m. Thursday morning.
Credit: Stock photo

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An overnight shooting in Greensboro left one person recovering in the hospital.

Police say they found the victim injured in the 1700 Block of Walker Avenue at 3:52 a.m. Thursday morning.

That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.