One person hurt in overnight shooting in Greensboro: police

Greensboro police say officers found a victim shot in the 1700 Block of Walker Avenue at 3:52 a.m. Thursday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An overnight shooting in Greensboro left one person recovering in the hospital.

Police say they found the victim injured in the 1700 Block of Walker Avenue at 3:52 a.m. Thursday morning.

That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available at this time.