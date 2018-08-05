HIGH POINT, NC -- Police say a man barricaded himself in a house on the 1800 block of Blain Street after he shot a woman Monday night. A police standoff lasted through Tuesday morning. According to police, officers searched the house Tuesday morning but the man was not inside. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police say the incident started as a call for help in retrieving property on Monday night before shots were fired. In a tweet they said they wold be conducting a search warrant for more evidence.

Police say to avoid the area.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update you when we know more.

