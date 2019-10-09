HATTERAS, N.C. — The Outer Banks is working to rebuild after Hurricane Dorian.

Starting at noon Tuesday, parts of Hatteras Island will reopen to visitors. Unrestricted access to Rodanthe, Waves, and Salvo also begins Tuesday, and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore will open north of the Oregon Inlet.

Avon and northern Buxton will open on Wednesday.

A checkpoint remains in place at Cape Hatteras Secondary School. No visitors are allowed past that checkpoint.

Ocracoke is still closed to visitors, but help is pouring in for the town, which was hardest hit by the Category 1 storm. Food pantries are overflowing, and people are donating everything from water to baby wipes.

Because Ocracoke is an island, the supplies must be delivered by boat.

Meanwhile in Kill Devil Hills, Lowe's will hand out 1,500 buckets full of cleanup supplies on Tuesday. They'll include gloves, trash bags, sponges, and much more.

The supplies will be given out from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lowe's on North Croatan Highway. The company also announced a $1 million commitment to support disaster relief efforts for communities impacted along the U.S. coast and the Bahamas.