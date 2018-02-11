We'd like to introduce you to Gunter. He is a 3 year old Rottweiler mix. He weighs 53 lbs so he's not overly large. He is very energetic and loves to play fetch. He enjoys going on long walks with the shelter volunteers. He needs a big yard so he can run around and get his energy out then he will be ready to relax with his family. He knows some basic commands and loves playing in water.

Gunter would love to be included in your family adventures like hiking and playing at the lake! Gunter has been waiting for his forever family since August. Please come out and meet this handsome boy!

His adoption fee of $55 includes spay, age appropriate vaccines, and his microchip. He's at the Davidson County Animal Shelter. They're located at 490 Glendale Road in Lexington. You can give them a call 336-357-0805.

