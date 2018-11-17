We'd like to introduce to Gus this morning. He is a four month old male domestic shorthair.

When Gus came to the SPCA of the Triad he was very frightened and did not know why he was there. It took a little time, but Gus decided to trust the volunteers and now, though still a little shy at first toward new comers, he is becoming a sweet little boy. Maybe Gus could be the new kitten you have been looking for.

If you think Gus could be the new best friend you have been looking for then come meet him at one of the SPCA of teh Traid pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro NC 27405. They are open Tuesday - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Gus? Go on their website and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336 375 3222.

SPCA UPCOMING EVENTS

“Caturday “ All Cat Adoption Fair

@ All Pets Considered

Saturday, November 17

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

5004 High Point Rd.

Greensboro NC 27407

Pet Adoption Fair

@ Pet Smart

Purchase your SPCA artsy T-shirts and Caps plus the new Attractions Dining & Value Guides & Autobell Car Wash Gift Cards. All proceeds go to support the animals!

Saturday, November 17

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408

Pet Adoption Fair

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, November 17

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410

Pet Adoption Fair

@ Petco

Sunday, November 18

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407

