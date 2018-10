In today's 2 The Rescue segment, meet 5-year-old Bailey. She is a calm and sweet Bull Mastiff who is looking for her forever home. A home with a lot of space would be preferable. If you're interested in adopting Bailey, you can find her at the SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro. Let's get Bailey adopted!

SPCA of the Triad

3163 Hines Chapel Road

Greensboro, NC

336-375-3222

© 2018 WFMY