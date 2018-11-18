In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Audrey! She is a 5 year old female boxer mix and weighs about 52 pounds.

Audrey is a bit shy but also a calm, easy-going dog who is affectionate and very gentle. She loves people and would just love to be a lap dog when she grows up! Audrey likes other dogs as well, walks calmly on a leash, and would make a great companion for someone or a wonderful family dog.

If you already have a dog and you’re looking for a friend for your current pet, Audrey might just be the one to add to your family. You can take your dog to Guilford County Animal Shelter to meet Audrey, and we can do a supervised interaction to make sure they like each other.

Audrey’s adoption fee is $50, which covers her spay, up-to-date vaccines, and microchip. Audrey is also heartworm negative, and will need to be on heartworm preventative monthly for the rest of her life to keep that healthy status.

If you're interested in adopted Audrey, you can find her at the Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro. You can also give the shelter a call at (336) 641-3400. Let's get Audrey adopted!

