Ava is a 4 months old domestic medium hared kitten who is looking for a new home. She has white socks and boots, golden eyes and tuffs of hair coming out her ears. Ava loves to be loved on and will reward you by turning on her motor! She likes toys and also kitty treats like Temptations. Ava enjoys other kitty friends also. If you interested in adopting Ava go to ww.catawareness.org and fill out an adoption application. If you would like to meet Ava in person call at 336-498-6013.

