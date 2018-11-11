In today's 2 The Rescue Segment, we want you to meet Beatle. Beatle is a handsome and warm-hearted Boxer/Mastiff mix, who deserves the very best loving home! He is about 3 years old, weighs 82 lbs. He walks well on the leash but is a strong boy.

Best of all, aside from his wonderful personality, Beatle is heartworm negative. But he will need to be on heartworm preventative every month to keep that heartworm away!

Beatle would be a wonderful pet for an active family, couple, or single person. His adoption fee is only $50. That covers his neuter, microchipping and all vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting Beatle, you can find him at the Guilford County Animal Shelter at 4525 W Wendover Ave in Greensboro. You can also give the shelter a call at (336) 641-3400.

