Blue is an eleven month old male Husky Mix who is looking for a new home. He loves to play and go on walks. Blue does well on a leash but of course being a puppy may need a bit of training. If you think Blue could be the new best friend you have been looking for then come meet him at the the SPCA located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro NC 27405. They are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat and Sun 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM. You can also go to triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336 375 3222.

© 2018 WFMY