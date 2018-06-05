Buddy is a 2 year-old handsome, black & white Pointer-mix, who is looking for a new home. He came to GCAS as a stray with old breaks in his left rear leg. It was determined that amputation was the best course of action, and Buddy has never looked back. Buddy walks very well on the leash, is not dog-aggressive, likes to sit for treats and is friendly to everyone. He has been neutered, is up-to-date on all vaccinations, has been microchipped, and is heartworm-negative. If you are interested in adopting Buddy contact Guilford County Animal Shelter at 336-641-3404.

© 2018 WFMY