Charlotte is a very sweet 5 year old girl who is looking for a new sidekick! She has a very happy, easy-going temperament and would likely make a great companion for just about anyone. Charlotte has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and is ready to fill your life with smiles and love. You can meet her at Burlington Animal Services, located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd.in Burlington.You can also call 336-578-0343 for more information.

© 2018 WFMY