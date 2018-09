Little Cheeto is an 8 week old kitten who is looking for a new home. He came to GCAS on August 20th as a stray, just shy of 4 weeks old--he was alone, no siblings or mother, and was ill. He has been growing by leaps and bounds, and now knows how to use a litterbox, and how to eat dry food.Cheeto's adoption fee is $5 through September 30, and covers his neuter, microchipping, and all up-todate vaccinations. If you are interested in adopting Cheeto call 336-641-3404.

© 2018 WFMY