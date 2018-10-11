In today's 2 The Rescue Segment, we want you to meet Chloe. This little cutie is a one year old Chihuahua mix. Chloe has a small body with a big heart. She is craving all the love and attention someone is willing to give her. Chloe will give you a kiss to show her affection for you. Maybe you could find it in your heart to give Chloe the new home she deserves.

If you think Chloe could be the new best friend you have been looking for then come meet her at one of our pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro NC 27405. SPCA of the Triad is open Tuesday - Friday from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

If you're already interested in adopting Chloe, go to triadspca.org and submit an application. You can also give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.

© 2018 WFMY