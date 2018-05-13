Copper is a handsome two-year-old, Redbone Hound mix and is looking for a new home. He is a true hound, with his nose always close to the ground. Copper likes other dogs and you will hear him express himself when he sees them. His adoption fee is $50, which covers his neuter, all up-to-date vaccinations, microchipping, and he is heartworm negative. Copper should be on heartworm preventive monthly, to keep him free of the heartworms. If you are interested in adopting Copper contact Guilford County Animal Shelter at 336-641-3404.

