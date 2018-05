Cora is a 6 month old kitten and is looking for a ne home. She enjoys playing with toys and loves receiving belly rubs.Cora also gets along well with other kitty friends. If you are interested in adopting Cora go to the www.catawareness.org and fill out an adoption application. If you would like to meet Cora, please call 336-498-6013.

