Denver is an 8 year old male dog who is looking for a new home. He is easy-going with a gentle and mellow temperament. Denver would make a wonderful addition to just about any family. He is neutered, current on vaccines and ready to be your new best buddy. Meet him at Burlington Animal Services located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd.in Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information.

