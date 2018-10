In Today's 2 The Rescue Segment, we want you to meet Gretchen. She a domestic long-haired cat and is about two years old. Gretchen has special needs and is FIV positive. That means she just needs a little more attention and care. If you are interested in adopting Gretchen, you can find her at the Animal Awareness Society in Randleman. Let's get sweet Gretchen adopted!

Animal Awareness Society 613 E. Brown Street

Randleman, NC 27317

336-498-6013

