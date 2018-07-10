Guava is a very friendly, playful, brindle and white, Boxer-mix, who is looking for a new home. She weighs about 40 lbs and is approximately 4-years-old. Guava really likes people and other dogs! Right now Guava is heartworm-positive, so her activity will need to be restricted until she completes the heartworm treatment at the adopter’s veterinarian of choice. GCAS offers financial assistance with a portion of the cost of that treatment, through the shelter’s Have-A-Heart fund. Once through the heartworm treatment, Guava will need to be on monthly preventive for the rest of her life. Guava’s adoption fee is $50, which covers her spay, microchipping and up-to-date vaccinations. If you are interested in adopting Guava contact the Guilford County Animal Shelter at 336-641-3404.

