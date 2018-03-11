In today's 2 The Rescue Segment, we want you to meet Krystal, a sweet 1 year old tabby girl who is ready to be your purr-fect lap companion and furry friend! She has been waiting patiently since July for her special person to come adopt her. Krystal would love a home with sunny windows, some fun toys to bat around and a comfy spot to snuggle up next to you on the sofa while you watch TV. She is spayed, current on vaccines and ready to meet you! If you are interested in adopting Krystal, you can find her at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information. Let's get Krystal adopted!

© 2018 WFMY