Linus is a three year old male domestic short hair tabby who is searching for a new home. He has such a great personality and loves to be petted and given all the attention he deserves. If you think Linus is the new pet you have been looking for then come meet him at the SPCA located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. For more information go to , triadspca.org and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.

